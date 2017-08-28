Mid-South crews clear drains ahead of Harvey's arrival

Mid-South crews are on high alert as the remnants of Hurricane Harvey are expected to arrive at the end of the week.

The WMC5 First Alert weather team said the storm will not bring the same amount of rain it dropped on Texas, but the storm could still create as much as 7 inches of precipitation.

Dale Lane with the Shelby County Office of Preparedness said water levels on the Mississippi are well below flood stage, so our rivers and streams are not at risk of flooding.

However, the height of the river does not affect the likelihood of flash flooding on streets or low-lying areas.

"You do have the potential for flooding in low-lying areas," Memphis Public Works Director Robert Knechtt said. "Those are the areas we will work to notify or put notice out if there is anything we can do."

Meanwhile, crews are inspecting and clearing out debris from storm drains and other potential problem areas, in order to help minimize flooding as much as possible.

"It's obviously important those be open and unrestricted to storm water flow, which would otherwise cause it to potentially flood or pond and endanger the public," Knecht said.

Knecht said homeowners can help too. He said everyone should make sure their bagged trash and leaves are not in gutters.

When Harvey arrives, storm equipment and crews will on standby to respond to flooding related emergencies.

To report problems, call drain maintenance at 901-357-0100. In the event of an emergency, call 911.

FedEx is also taking steps to prepare for Harvey and help those who need it most. The Memphis company released the following statement:

"Our priority is always the safety of our team members and providing service to our customers. FedEx has implemented contingency plans to lessen the effect of Hurricane Harvey on operations and mitigate potential service delays. We are also supporting organizations such as Direct Relief, American Red Cross, and Heart to Heart, which are providing necessary supplies to those impacted by the storm."

If you are expected a package from FedEx, the company recommends you check the status of your shipment online.

How you can help

Make a $10 donation to Red Cross by texting the word HARVEY to 90999.

Learn about other donation and volunteer opportunities by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or clicking here.

Donate to the Salvation Army at HelpSalvationArmy.org or call 1-800-725-2769.

Houston's mayor set up a relief fund with the Greater Houston Community Foundation. Click here to donate to that fund.

Blood donations are also welcome at a time like this. Lifeblood said all blood types are needed. Click here or call 901-290-9743 to schedule a blood donation appointment.

