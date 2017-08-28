Houston family of 10 flees Harvey, ends up Memphis

Hurricane Harvey brought flooding and devastation to southeast Texas over the weekend, forcing people to evacuate or try to ride out the storm.

Lanore Hunt and her husband, D'Angelo, are trying to figure out how they're going to go on after leaving Houston for Memphis right as Harvey made landfall.

"The decision was just like us sitting here trying to save all these kids or us trying to get out of here," Lanore said.

The couple packed an SUV with their dog and 8 children--three boys and five girls, the oldest 17 and the youngest just three month old.

"We just said for their safety we just going to have to go, and as soon as we got on the road, they started closing down roads already," Lanore said.

They were able to make it out during the storm.

The strong wind and rain damaged their tightly-packed SUV. Now, they're staying with a family friends, but with so many mouths to feed and far from their home, they don't know what to do next.

"Everything we done worked for just about to be gone.Like we don't have nothing," Lanore said. "We haven't got like no help yet."

We reached out to the American Red Cross who told us they are taking calls from people who are being displaced from the storm.

Hunt said it's all they have after hearing their Houston home is already flooded.

"He told us it's up to his knees right now, so we don't even know what we about to go back to," Lanore said.

She said right now all they want is shelter, food, and help for their children.

How you can help

Make a $10 donation to Red Cross by texting the word HARVEY to 90999.

Learn about other donation and volunteer opportunities by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or clicking here.

Donate to the Salvation Army at HelpSalvationArmy.org or call 1-800-725-2769.

Houston's mayor set up a relief fund with the Greater Houston Community Foundation. Click here to donate to that fund.

Blood donations are also welcome at a time like this. Lifeblood said all blood types are needed. Click here or call 901-290-9743 to schedule a blood donation appointment.

