Snow cone selling siblings robbed at gunpoint

A brother and sister selling snow cones out of their home became crime victims Saturday.

Memphis Police Department arrested Chris Spencer, 35, and Jonathan Williams, 33. Both are charged with aggravated robbery.

Investigators said Spencer, Williams, and a third unknown suspect robbed two teens around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

The teens said the men pointed a gun at them, made them lay on the ground, and then stole an iPhone, seven pairs of jeans, and seven belts.

The teens were not injured.

