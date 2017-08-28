Memphis native stranded in Houston

Hurricane Harvey has stranded millions of people and forced rescue crews to risk their lives saving thousands.

A Memphis mother is one of the millions stranded. She and her 10-month-old are stuck in Houston.

She said Houston roads are now rivers and streets are streams. She and her family are OK, but they cannot leave their home.

"This city is a mess. It's like the entire city is up underwater," Mariah Nolan said. "I'm not making any money. I'm just confined to the house and even going to the grocery stores, the stores are all out of stuff."

Nolan moved to Houston in 2013 to go to law school. She never imagined she'd be flooded inside her home for days.

"I took it seriously, but I didn't think it was going to be this bad. My dad actually left the other day and I should have got in the car with him and got on the road and headed to Memphis," Nolan said.

As the rain continues, Nolan said things just keep getting worse.

"It's crazy. Like people are standing on top of their roof waiting to be rescued," Nolan said.

Still, she said she's amazed at how everyone in Houston is working together to survive the storm. In her case, she said she's taking care of her baby and keeping an eye on the water.

"I actually have the Coast Guard number on speed dial in case they need to come rescue us," Nolan said.

Nolan said she's actually not far from where a family of six is feared to have drowned. She's praying for everyone involved.

Stranded in Memphis

Meanwhile, a Houston family is stranded in Memphis.

Joshua Leasure and Chrystan Skefos are engaged. They came to Memphis over the weekend to have some engagement pictures taken.

Now they're stuck.

Skefos is a doctor who was supposed to be working the emergency room Monday, but she cannot get back safely.

"What we don't want to happen is to end up stranded in the airport, because getting to the airport is one thing but we don't know if we will be able to use the highways to get to our home," Skefos said.

The couple said all they can do is wait until its safe to return to Houston. Then they'll get to helping with the recovery.

They said friends and family who are still in Houston are helping them with their possessions in Texas. They've already been able to save Skefos' car from being flooded.

How you can help

Make a $10 donation to Red Cross by texting the word HARVEY to 90999.

Learn about other donation and volunteer opportunities by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or clicking here.

Donate to the Salvation Army at HelpSalvationArmy.org or call 1-800-725-2769.

Houston's mayor set up a relief fund with the Greater Houston Community Foundation. Click here to donate to that fund.

Blood donations are also welcome at a time like this. Lifeblood said all blood types are needed. Click here or call 901-290-9743 to schedule a blood donation appointment.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.