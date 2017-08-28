Police sit outside Cohen's house after call for Trump's impeachment

A police car has been sitting outside of Congressman Steve Cohen's Memphis house for several days.

Neighbors believe it has to do with comments Rep.Cohen made about impeaching the president last week.

No one answered the door Monday at Rep. Cohen's Midtown home, but there was an unoccupied Memphis police car parked outside.

John Sumner lives next door to Rep. Cohen, and he has seen some sort of security outside his home around the clock for more than a week now.

"The first cars I saw were unmarked, and I asked them who they were, so you look out for your neighbors," Sumner said. "I didn't know who they were. They were hanging around."

Sumner said Memphis police officers told him it's because of Rep. Cohen's recent remarks regarding the president.

"After Steve announced he was going to introduce resolutions for impeachment for Donald Trump, he got some threats," Sumner said.

Sumner hasn't spoken to his neighbor about it, but it makes him feel safer knowing he has extra protection in light of recent events across the country.

"In the wake of what happened to the Republican baseball team, you can't take threats too seriously. If there is a threat then no matter who it is, they deserved to be protected," Sumner said.

WMC Action News 5 reached out to Rep. Cohen's office and Memphis Police Department for a comment and have not heard back.

