AR couple charged after being accused of performing, recording public sex acts

Charges have been filed against an Arkansas couple accused of committing sexual acts in public places and recording them in Jonesboro.

Prosecutors charged 30-year-old Leslie Sessions and 36-year-old Derek Calloway with public display hard-core sexual conduct, sale or distribution of obscene film, and promoting obscene performance.

"That's disrespectful to the public. I can't believe anybody would do something like that,:" Jarvus Heard, Jonesboro resident, said.

The couple's Facebook pages state they went to the University of Memphis.

The video appears to have been shot in one day, beginning at Cheddars restaurant in Jonesboro.

It starts with Sessions eating a meal. You see three older women at a table nearby who likely hadn't planned to be in a pornographic video.

It then proceeds to a sex act at the table.

"Never experienced that in my life. So to hear that is kind of an odd moment," Tanya Smith, Jonesboro resident, said.

The couple then moved on to Home Depot, videoing pornographic acts in the parking lot.

Inside the store Sessions, frequently showed her underwear and touched herself in the appliance section.

Prosecutors said the couple performed a sex act in a dressing room at Kohls.

Then they went a park in Jonesboro where Sessions performed a sex act on herself and an unidentifiable man.

The couple could not be reached for comment.

They are scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

If convicted, they face a fine of up to $10,000 and up to six years behind bars.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.