Germantown passes resolution to combat hate, bigotry

Strong opinions were on show in Germantown on Monday as local leaders held a vote on a resolution to condemn bigotry.

The board of mayor and alderman brought up a resolution to reject white supremacy and acts of hate.

"We don't need a resolution in Germantown to combat imaginary problems," a member of the audience said.

The board debated the measure for more than an hour with two members finally abstaining from the vote because they say there should have been more time to review the language.

"That to me is the dangerous in all of this it doesn't have one certainty in all of this, It doesn't ensure equality it allows politicians to make up rules as they go," Dean Massey, alderman, said.

The resolution ultimately passed, and it calls on local government to protect the right of free speech while encouraging residents to report hate crimes to the police.

