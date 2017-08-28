Germantown passes resolution to combat hate, bigotry

The rainy weather didn't keep people away from marking the anniversary of the march on Washington.More >>
Strong opinions were on show in Germantown on Monday as local leaders held a vote on a resolution to condemn bigotry.More >>
Charges have been filed against an Arkansas couple accused of committing sexual acts in public places and recording them in Jonesboro.More >>
A 14-year-old son and his two friends saved his dad after his head got stuck between the concrete and the tire of his truck.More >>
Hurricane Harvey has stranded millions of people and forced rescue crews to risk their lives saving thousands.More >>
Two people have died and four have been wounded in a mass shooting at the Clovis-Carver Public Library.More >>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.More >>
The alligator was taken in the Southwest Alligator Hunting Zone by the hunting party of Bryan Burnside of Brandon near Natchez.More >>
The Seattle Times apologized on social media Monday after misidentifying the state of Mississippi as Alabama on a Hurricane Harvey tracking map.More >>
Looters posing as people that needed to be rescued in Houston tried to overtake and shoot at members of the Cajun Navy today. The Cajun Navy posted on their Facebook page that there were shots fired at the boats, but all members are safe. The Cajun Navy is currently on stand down while waiting for a new strategic plan. Louisiana Cajun Navy The Cajun Navy formed over 12 years ago, and have been rescuing stranded flood victims ever since. The group is currently in Housto...More >>
The senior citizens who appear in a now-viral photo showing them submerged in waist-deep water in a Texas assisted-living center flooded by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend have been relocated to a nearby facility and a hospital.More >>
Dozens of people called 911 in panic watching a woman drive all over the roadway and in the median on I-75 South near Springboro on Aug. 19.More >>
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.More >>
Fifteen senior citizens were evacuated from the La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, according to The Daily News in Galveston County.More >>
