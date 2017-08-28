People gather in Memphis on anniversary of march on Washington

Charges have been filed against an Arkansas couple accused of committing sexual acts in public places and recording them in Jonesboro.More >>
Early estimates show 6,000 people are now in shelters across the state of Texas, but that number is expected to grow.More >>
The rainy weather didn't keep people away from marking the anniversary of the march on Washington.More >>
Strong opinions were on show in Germantown on Monday as local leaders held a vote on a resolution to condemn bigotry.More >>
A 14-year-old son and his two friends saved his dad after his head got stuck between the concrete and the tire of his truck.More >>
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.More >>
Looters posing as people that needed to be rescued in Houston tried to overtake and shoot at members of the Cajun Navy today. The Cajun Navy posted on their Facebook page that there were shots fired at the boats, but all members are safe. The Cajun Navy is currently on stand down while waiting for a new strategic plan. Louisiana Cajun Navy The Cajun Navy formed over 12 years ago, and have been rescuing stranded flood victims ever since. The group is currently in Housto...More >>
The senior citizens who appear in a now-viral photo showing them submerged in waist-deep water in a Texas assisted-living center flooded by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend have been relocated to a nearby facility...More >>
A North Korean missile has flown over Japan, according to news reports.More >>
Tall Tails Animal Rescue in Hankamer, TX is looking for boats and crates to rescue their animals after severe flooding.More >>
