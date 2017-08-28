People gather in Memphis on anniversary of march on Washington

The rainy weather didn't keep people away from marking the anniversary of the march on Washington.

People gathered in Health Sciences Park on Monday night, 54 years after the march advocated for jobs and freedom.

Organizers say there is still work to be done.

"As we look 54 years later, we are still dealing with some of the same issues, object poverty, systematic oppression," a person at the gathering said. "Forty-three percent of children are living in poverty. How can children learn if they are poor?"

Organizers also called for the Nathan Bedford Forrest statue in the park to come down so resources can be invested in the community and children.

