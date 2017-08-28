Tigers one of many teams prepared to combat Harvey

Hurricane Harvey, now a tropical storm, along with all the devastation it's wrought in the Houston, Texas, area, is causing disruption throughout college football.

The Rice Owls moved their operation to Fort Worth to practice at TCU, and the Game between LSU and BYU, originally set for NRG Stadium in Houston on Saturday, is now moved to the SuperDome in New Orleans.

The Memphis Tigers have 9 players on their team from the Greater Houston, including starting running back Doroland Dorceus.

The players say their families are safe. The coaches say the team is behind them.

Head Coach Mike Norvell says he's still got to prepare his squad for whatever weather conditions are coming this way.

The Tigers kickoff their season Thursday against Louisiana Monroe.

"It doesn't matter if it's rain wind lightning, we've got to be ready for whatever comes our way," Norvell said. "And you do that with preparation, mentally and physically. We can only control what we can control and we must be accountable to ourselves."

