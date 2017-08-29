Redbirds beat Iowa on walkoff

The Memphis Redbirds opened their final homestand of the regular season win against Iowa

Memphis scored a run in the bottom of the 9th to do it, 4-3.

Breyvic Valera recorded the game tying and game winning base hits.

The Redbirds, at 87-48, have the best record in all the minor leagues.

The teams will play again Tuesday, with first pitch 6:35 p.m. Tuesday, Downtown at AutoZone Park.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.