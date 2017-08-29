Mid-South responds to devastation of Harvey

Early estimates show 6,000 people are now in shelters across the state of Texas, but that number is expected to grow.

Thousands fled from the Texas Gulf Coast before Harvey barreled into the state wreaking havoc, but not everyone chose to leave, like Chris Garza from Corpus Christi.

"We did encounter the heavy winds and at one point I thought the shutters were going to come off the window," Garza said.

Daylight revealed the damage left behind from 130-plus mph winds and torrential rain--Rockport and Port Aransas being the hardest hit area Garza said.

"I can't emphasize this enough the Rockport area and the Port Aransas area need a lot of help. Both of those areas were completely leveled," Garza said.

On Monday, thousands of coastal residents continued to call emergency shelters open across the state home.

"People are thankful right now to have a safe secure place to come," Bob Wallace of the Red Cross said.

American Red Cross volunteers help provide a sense of safety and security, providing the basic human needs of water, food, and a place to sleep

People from the Volunteer State left this morning to lend a helping hand.

"So much of the state is right now still flooded that this is going to be a while," Wallace said. "This is going to be a significant time frame for this disaster."

The Red Cross has more than 80 tractor-trailers filled with supplies, enough for more than 34,000 people with additional supplies en route.

That's supplies to help Harvey's victim who hope and pray they might return home to a miracle.

The Red Cross said help is still needed either on the ground in Texas or through donations.

Tomorrow the Red Cross is offering a volunteer training class.

How you can help

Make a $10 donation to Red Cross by texting the word HARVEY to 90999.

Learn about other donation and volunteer opportunities by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or clicking here.

Donate to the Salvation Army at HelpSalvationArmy.org or call 1-800-725-2769.

Houston's mayor set up a relief fund with the Greater Houston Community Foundation. Click here to donate to that fund.

Blood donations are also welcome at a time like this. Lifeblood said all blood types are needed. Click here or call 901-290-9743 to schedule a blood donation appointment.

