Memphians connection to Houston floods, Fedex helping out, Grizzlies news conference today, Rain on the way this week

Good Tuesday morning!
Here are some of the stories we're following this morning:
We spoke with a Memphian stuck in Houston right now. She tells us about some of the emotional stories she is seeing out of Houston. There are countless stories of people helping people there. Some great stories too. We're going to also show you how you can help this morning on #WMC5.
We are in contact with FedEx. Many of the deliveries in the Houston area are unable to be made. The company is also working the American Red Cross for ways to help. Details on that this morning.
Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam is urging a state historical commission to consider a petition to let Memphis move the Nathan Bedford Forrest statue out of Health Sciences Park in the medical district. We'll explain when the commission could decide.
It's not quite basketball season but your Memphis Grizzlies are having a news conference this afternoon to introduce some new Grizzlies on the roster next year. We'll tell you about it and ways you can watch it later today.
Weather:
Today highs in the mid 80s...some clouds...rain is in the forecast later in the week. Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days. The remains of Harvey are expected to be here around that time. Details on today and the rest of the week with weather and traffic no more 7 mins all morning long.
Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com:
Police sit outside Rep. Cohen's house after call for Trump's impeachment
Harvey: Survivor finds out his father is alive in dramatic video
Police investigate video of officer shoving woman
AR couple charged after being accused of performing, recording sex acts
14-year-old son, two friends save dad from boating accident
Join us as are ready to go this Tuesday morning from 4:30-7am with all of your news weather and traffic on WMC Action News 5.
Andrew Douglas
Anchor
