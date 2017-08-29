Collierville police search for theft suspect - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Collierville police search for theft suspect

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
COLLIERVILLE, TN (WMC) -

Collierville Police Department is looking for a woman who tried to steal over $500 worth of merchandise.

Police said the woman was stopped at the door, but was able to run off and escape in a white vehicle.

If you know where she may be, call 457-2520.

