Haslam urges state commission to consider allowing movement of Forrest statue

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam is urging a state commission to consider a petition to let Memphis move the Nathan Bedford Forrest Statue.

If approved, the statue could be moved from Health Sciences Park, where it currently stands.

Haslam has sent a letter to the Tennessee Historical Commission, which rejected the city's request last year.

That commission is set to meet again in October, and Haslam said they need to decide on the city's petition at that time.

The city of Memphis has ramped up efforts to get the statue removed, along with the Confederate monument of Jefferson Davis.

Two weeks ago, city councilman Bill Morrison asked Haslam to call a special session to repeal the Heritage Act, which was passed in 2016 and blocks any attempt at removing Confederate monuments without permission from the historical commission.

