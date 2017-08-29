FedEx working around Houston in wake of Harvey, flooding

Memphis-based delivery service FedEx is taking steps to ease Harvey's impact, and help those who need it.

FedEx said there are service delays and delivery disruptions due to flooded roads and infrastructure. Flights have been grounded linking Houston to Memphis and Dallas-Fort Worth.

FedEx Ground temporarily suspended service over the weekend to more than 500 Texas communities including Houston, plus others in Louisiana.

During this disaster, however, FedEx says they are supporting disaster relief organizations which are providing supplies to those impacted by the storm.

The company issued a statement on their efforts, which reads:

"Our priority is always the safety of our team members and providing service to our customers. FedEx has implemented contingency plans to lessen the effect of Hurricane Harvey on operations and mitigate potential service delays. We are also supporting organizations such as Direct Relief, American Red Cross, and Heart to Heart, which are providing necessary supplies to those impacted by the storm. We encourage customers to check the status of their shipments at fedex.com."

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.