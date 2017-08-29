FedEx working around Houston in wake of Harvey, flooding

Tropical Storm Harvey is churning along the Texas coast, but it will impact our area at the end of the week.More >>
AT&T will announce a new high-speed internet service in parts of rural DeSoto County.More >>
While Harvey is no longer a hurricane, the Mid-South is still bracing for its impact.More >>
Memphis-based delivery service FedEx is taking steps to ease Harvey's impact, and help those who need it. FedEx said there are service delays and delivery disruptions due to flooded roads and infrastructure.More >>
Tennessee Governor Bill Haslams is urging a state commission to consider a petition to let Memphis move the Nathan Bedford Forrest Statue.More >>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.More >>
Lakewood Church was not designated a hurricane shelter, but the church says flooding made it "inaccessible."More >>
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.More >>
Dozens of people called 911 in panic watching a woman drive all over the roadway and in the median on I-75 South near Springboro on Aug. 19.More >>
Two people have died and four have been wounded in a mass shooting at the Clovis-Carver Public Library.More >>
The alligator was taken in the Southwest Alligator Hunting Zone by the hunting party of Bryan Burnside of Brandon near Natchez.More >>
Looters posing as people that needed to be rescued in Houston tried to overtake and shoot at members of the Cajun Navy today. The Cajun Navy posted on their Facebook page that there were shots fired at the boats, but all members are safe. The Cajun Navy is currently on stand down while waiting for a new strategic plan. Louisiana Cajun Navy The Cajun Navy formed over 12 years ago, and have been rescuing stranded flood victims ever since. The group is currently in Housto...More >>
The woman went missing inside her own apartment building, more than a week before her body was found.More >>
The senior citizens who appear in a now-viral photo showing them submerged in waist-deep water in a Texas assisted-living center flooded by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend have been relocated to a nearby facility...More >>
