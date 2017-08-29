Memphis prepares for flood possibility from Harvey

While Harvey is no longer a hurricane, the Mid-South is still bracing for its impact.

Harvey is expected to head to the Memphis area later this week as a tropical depression, and the city of Memphis is taking precautions.

In anticipation for the rain, the city's storm drains are being inspected and debris is being cleared in order to minimize flooding in the streets.

Public work crews are working to keep drains open and unrestricted.

Homeowners can help the effort, too, by making sure their bagged trash and leaves are not in the gutters.

When Harvey arrives, storm equipment and crews will be on standby to respond to flooding-related emergencies.

To report problems, call drain maintenance at 901-357-0100. In the event of emergency flooding, call 911.

