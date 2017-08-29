AT&T to bring high-speed internet to rural DeSoto County - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: Pexels) (Source: Pexels)
DESOTO COUNTY, MS (WMC) -

AT&T will announce a new high-speed internet service in parts of rural DeSoto County.

The announcement will come at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker will be in attendance.

We will provide more details on the announcement after it happens.

