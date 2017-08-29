Crossing guard hit by car outside Brighton High School - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Crossing guard hit by car outside Brighton High School

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
BRIGHTON, TN (WMC) -

A crossing guard was hit outside Brighton High School on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened just before school.

Tennessee Highway Patrol said the driver was on her phone and dropped it before hitting the crossing guard.

The driver stayed on the scene; it's unclear if she will face charges.

The crossing guard was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

