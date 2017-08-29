ANDY'S CONSUMER TIP OF THE DAY: car wrap offers

Coca-Cola doesn't need any help advertising. It certainly doesn't need its logo wrapped around your 4-door sedan.

But that's what the unsolicited email to one of our viewers was offering. It claimed to be from the "Ongoing Coca-Cola Drink Promotional Program" (on-going?). It offered to pay the viewer $500 a week if she'd let them wrap her car in a Coke ad.

Since the email was unsolicited, I told her not to click on its link for more information on the program. Instead, I told her to click on this link to the Federal Trade Commission. According to that blog post, if you click on the link and sign up for the program, you'll get a check alright: a counterfeit one.

"The message says you’ll make a couple hundred bucks," reads the post. "But when the 'company' sends you a check, it’s for much more than that — a couple thousand dollars. They tell you to deposit the check, keep part of it as your share, and wire the rest to another company that will wrap your car. Weeks after you wire the money, the check bounces and your bank tells you it was a fake. The money you kept as your share disappears, and the money you wired is long gone — no getting it back. On top of that, you’re on the hook for paying your bank back for the fake check. And, of course, no one’s wrapping your car."

The FTC advised if you get this solicitation, report it to www.ftc.gov/complaint. Click on "Scams & Ripoffs," then click "Counterfeit Checks."

