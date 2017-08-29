Best Labor Day deals this weekend

With summer winding down and back-to-school season in full swing, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released three reports to celebrate the holiday weekend. Their Best Labor Day Sales & Deals Report gives shoppers a roadmap to savings.

Engagement rings are the best items to buy in September, relative to the rest of the year, according to the report.

Here are their top 10 Labor Day deals right now:

La-Z-Boy Aspen Rocker Recliner – 62.10% off Samsung 4-Piece Kitchen Package - 33.32% off HP 14” Laptop with Intel® Inside™- 33.33% off Select Mattress Queen Sets - 61.11% off Coleman RoadTrip Grill LXE - 35.00% off Segway miniPRO Scooter - 30.00% off Kenmore Top Load Washer - 28.57% off HP LaserJet Pro M203dw Printer - 35.18% off 10-Pc. Queen Comforter Sets - 46.43% off Samsung 1080p Smart LED TV - 58.33% off

And according to WalletHub’s Labor Day Fun Facts report, 25% of Americans plan to get out of town for the Labor Day weekend.

