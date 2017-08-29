Mail carrier pistol-whipped during attempted robbery

A U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was held at gunpoint while delivering mail.

The attempted robbery happened Monday afternoon around 2 on Gage Avenue in South Memphis.

The mail carrier said two men approached him while he was delivering mail. One of the men, who was wearing what looked like a bulletproof vest, pointed a black handgun at him.

"Give me all you've got, or I'll kill you," the robber said.

"Do what you've got to do. I don't have anything," the mail carrier responded.

That's when the robber pistol-whipped mail carrier and ran off.

The two suspects remain at large.

