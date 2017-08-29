Prosecutors: Bank employee embezzled nearly $900K over 10 years

A former InSouth Bank employee pleaded guilty to embezzling from for 10 years.

Acting U.S. Attorney Lawrence Laurenzi said Lauren Melissa McDivitt, 46, pleaded guilty to embezzling $888,470 between 2006 and 2016 at her bank in Atoka, Tennessee.

Prosecutors said McDivitt created false and fraudulent withdrawal tickets to make it look like customers were taking out money. To conceal this, she signed up customers to receive monthly statements through e-mail, which went to fake e-mail accounts linked to the customer's accounts.

Prosecutors said McDivitt then prepared false monthly statements that omitted her unauthorized withdrawals.

McDivitt faces up to 30 years in jail, a $1 million fine, and five years of supervised release.

