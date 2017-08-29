How to donate to Hurricane Harvey victims

Houston residents use rafts and air mattrresses to ferry belongings to higher ground. (Source: KPRC via CNN)

We may be hundreds of miles away from Texas storm victims here in the Mid-South, but there are many ways you can help flooding victims get back on their feet and start to rebuild.

Make a $10 donation to Red Cross by texting the word HARVEY to 90999.

Learn about other donation and volunteer opportunities by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or clicking here.

Donate to the Salvation Army at HelpSalvationArmy.org or call 1-800-725-2769.

Houston's mayor set up a relief fund with the Greater Houston Community Foundation. Click here to donate to that fund.

Kroger is accepting donations at all stores in Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Missouri. To make a donation, you can add any amount to a total at time of purchase. All funds will be sent to American Red Cross to help support hurricane victims.

Blood donations are also welcome at a time like this. Lifeblood said all blood types are needed. Click here or call 901-290-9743 to schedule a blood donation appointment.

