Hernando school doors locked while police search for suspect

Hernando schools locked their doors as a precaution Tuesday afternoon.

School officials the school was not placed on lockdown--rather, the doors were just locked.

This was prompted by a search in the area by Hernando Police Department. It's unknown who they are chasing and why.

School officials said students are having a normal school day inside the building.

They noted the locking was from "an abundance of caution."

