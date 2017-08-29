15-year-old missing in Tunica - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

15-year-old missing in Tunica

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: Tunica County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Tunica County Sheriff's Office)
TUNICA CO., MS (WMC) -

Tunica County Sheriff's Office is searching for a teen that's been missing since Sunday.

Deputies said Lavaria Campbell, 15, was last seen getting into a blue Hyundai with unknown license plates.

If you know where Campbell may be, call TCSO at 662-363-1411.

