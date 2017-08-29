15-year-old missing in Tunica

A photo of the blue Hyundai. (Source: Tunica County Sheriff's Office)

Tunica County Sheriff's Office is searching for a teen that's been missing since Sunday.

Deputies said Lavaria Campbell, 15, was last seen getting into a blue Hyundai with unknown license plates.

If you know where Campbell may be, call TCSO at 662-363-1411.

