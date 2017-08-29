Maid finds 2 people dead at Memphis hotel

A maid found two people dead inside an extended stay hotel in Memphis on Tuesday morning.

Investigators focused their attention on a third floor room at Crossland Economy Hotel on Shelby Oaks Drive after a housekeeper reportedly found a man and a woman dead inside.

"This is the last thing I was expecting to wake up to," Morgan Laxton, who lives at the hotel with her 2-year-old daughter, said. "She went to, I guess, clean the room and she said that she opened the door and she saw two bodies laid out."

There is a homicide investigation at 5885 Shelby Oaks. 1 male & 1 female located possibly shot. No suspect info at this time. No arrests. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 29, 2017

"That's tragic. I couldn't imagine my mom or my family or my kid being murdered," Laxton said.

"I heard they moved in today or yesterday," Blake Archer, who also lives at the hotel, said.

Detectives took notes and knocked on doors, hoping to find anyone who might have information about what happened.

A car that may have belonged to one of the victims was towed away from the scene.

"That makes me very sad. It scares you a little bit like it makes you wanna move," Katie Dupre said.

MPD has not yet released the identities of the victims or how they knew each other.

