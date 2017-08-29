Maid reportedly finds 2 people dead at Memphis hotel

A maid found two people dead inside a Memphis hotel, according to witnesses.

Memphis police investigators are at Crossland Memphis, a hotel on Shelby Oaks Drive near Sycamore View Road.

The deaths are being investigated as homicides.

Memphis Police Department tweeted that the victims are a man and a woman; both are believed to have died from gunshot wounds.

WMC Action News 5's Jerry Askin is working to learn more about the situation.

