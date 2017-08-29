Jobs available for qualified caregivers

Mid-South Senior Care is hosting a job fair to find and hire qualified caregivers.

The job fair takes place September 7 from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. at 5050 Poplar Avenue, 24th floor.

All applicants must bring the following documents:

Driver’s License

Social Security Card

Proof of Liability insurance

TB skin test results

Applicants with two years experience in the field or who are Certified Nursing Assistants are preferred.

If you have any other questions about the event or the job, call 901-766-7660 and ask for Libbie Dickerson.

