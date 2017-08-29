Jobs available for qualified caregivers - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Jobs available for qualified caregivers

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Mid-South Senior Care is hosting a job fair to find and hire qualified caregivers.

The job fair takes place September 7 from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. at 5050 Poplar Avenue, 24th floor.

All applicants must bring the following documents:

  • Driver’s License
  • Social Security Card
  • Proof of Liability insurance
  • TB skin test results

Applicants with two years experience in the field or who are Certified Nursing Assistants are preferred.

If you have any other questions about the event or the job, call 901-766-7660 and ask for Libbie Dickerson.

