'Memphis Navy' to help in Harvey search, rescue efforts

Water from Addicks Reservoir flows into neighborhoods as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Tuesday in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Calling all volunteers! Another convoy from Memphis is headed to Texas to help in the recovery.

The group is calling itself Memphis Navy. The organizer is looking for anyone willing to go down to Texas to help with search and rescue efforts.

If you're interested, the group is leaving from Bass Pro Shops Pyramid at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The group specifically could used trained medical personnel (doctors, nurses, etc.). The group would also accept people with boats and other water rescue gear.

"This is a completely grass roots mission with no affiliation to any organization or person. We are just Memphians heading out to do what we can. We welcome anyone in the health field to come along as well for the needs at rescue stations."

WMC Action News 5's Jessica Holley will be with the group as they leave Memphis. She'll have a full report on the group's operation, tonight at 10.

