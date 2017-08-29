Louisiana residents prepare for Harvey's remnants

As Harvey affects Texas, those in Louisiana are prepping for its impact now.

Many are already dealing with flooding, but it's only expected to get worse.

WMC Action News 5's Chris Luther is in Lake Charles with how residents are preparing.

It's not raining nearly as hard as it was yesterday in Lake Charles, and in fact, the sun came out for a little bit.

There's still wind, but residents are left in situations with water completely surrounding their homes.

James White is wading through water several feet high.

Water in Lake Charles is normal, but amounts like this isn't.

"I got a little more than I'm used to today," White, a Lake Charles resident, said.

The marine veteran says last night was the first time he really thought about leaving.

"I don't scare easy, but last night had me pretty scared. I was thinking 'well, I need to figure out what I'm going to put up top and find a place to stay,'" White said.

But White does have a breaking point.

"I told my girlfriend if it covers that step, I'm gone," he said.

With all he has to worry about, White still has reason to laugh.

"My house is on the water. I told them waterfront property is a lot cheaper than I thought it would be," White said.

More rain is expected to fall in Lake Charles over the next couple of days as the eye of tropical storm Harvey is expected to come right over this area, but residents hope there will be enough breaks in the next couple days so some of these water levels can start to go down.

