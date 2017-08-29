Frayser landfill expansion described as 'environmental racism'

Frayser neighbors are fighting plans to expand a landfill closer to their homes.

"This is environmental racism at its worst," Lisa Moore said.

Moore is the president and CEO of Girls, Inc. The company operates a Frayser farm. She's angry about the proposed expansion of the landfill, because it will bring the landfill closer to the farm and Whitney Achievement Elementary School.



"It's in a low income, primarily African-American community," Moore said. "A business interest feels like it can just bring something in, and that it will be passed and nobody will pay attention."



That business interest is Memphis Wrecking Company. After failing to get approval two straight years, it is again looking to expand its landfill located at Whitney and Thomas. In a statement a company representative said:

"Memphis Wrecking has filed for this application twice previously but has never progressed far enough in the process to have an official hearing to approve or deny their application."

Frayser residents are also worried about its impact on the environment.



"It's probably a really bad idea and not healthy for our children," Moore said.



The company told us it had environmental engineers conduct studies which prove there would be no negative environmental impact to the Frayser community or Whitney Elementary School students.



Both sides will get a chance to express their thoughts at a meeting at Impact Baptist Church on Clifton Road on Tuesday night. The Land Use Control Board will vote on the proposed expansion September 14.

