Salvation Army brings Bluff City help to Houston

We may be hundreds of miles away from Texas storm victims here in the Mid-South, but there are many ways you can help flooding victims get back on their feet and start to rebuild.

Houston residents use rafts and air mattrresses to ferry belongings to higher ground. (Source: KPRC via CNN)

How to donate to Hurricane Harvey victims

The Salvation Army is sending meals for thousands of people displaced during Hurricane Harvey.

Leaders with Salvation Army packed up Tuesday morning at the Kroc Center. They left for Houston, bringing Bluff City support with them.

"We'll be able to help thousands of people that are being displaced because of the flood," Major Robert Lyle said.

Lyle said Salvation Army units will be able to deliver food to those in need for two weeks.

Salvation Army said their trucks can feed about 2,000 people.

"We see what's going on. The reality is, even here in our hometown, we're able to help," Captain Zach Bell said.

Even if you can't volunteer your time to Salvation Army, you can still help.

"We need financial support," Lyle said. "We've got to be able to buy the food, the cleaning supplies, and provide the gas to get down there."

Donate to the Salvation Army at HelpSalvationArmy.org or call 1-800-725-2769.

Other ways you can help

Make a $10 donation to Red Cross by texting the word HARVEY to 90999.

Learn about other donation and volunteer opportunities by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or by clicking here.

Houston's mayor set up a relief fund with the Greater Houston Community Foundation. Click here to donate to that fund.

Blood donations are also encouraged at a time like this. Lifeblood said all blood types are needed. Click here or call 901-290-9743 to schedule a blood donation appointment.

