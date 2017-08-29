First Mid-South shelter opens to Harvey victims

We may be hundreds of miles away from Texas storm victims here in the Mid-South, but there are many ways you can help flooding victims get back on their feet and start to rebuild.

Houston residents use rafts and air mattrresses to ferry belongings to higher ground. (Source: KPRC via CNN)

Evacuees escaping the dangers of Harvey are coming to the Mid-South, and they'll be able to stay at Brown Missionary Baptist Church.

The church is the first Mid-South shelter opened for Harvey evacuees. The church said the people who need shelter are welcome to stay as long as they need.

"I believe it's because God wanted to do something on this spot of ground to really minister to the whole nation," Pastor Batholomew Orr said.

Starting Tuesday, dozens of Houstonians forced out of their homes will be staying in Brown Missionary Baptist Church's gymnasium.

"We'll be feeding them around the clock, taking care of them, everything like a hotel if you will, but just right here on the church grounds," Orr said.

Orr said the church is a designated shelter area during times of disaster, in partnership with American Red Cross.

In the midst of much pain and loss, Brown Missionary Baptist Church is a congregation happy to opens doors and hearts to spread a message of hope to those who need it most.

"Somebody has described this as the buckle in the Bible Belt, and what better place to come and be ministered by the people of God for those that are in need," Orr said.

Right now this is the only Red Cross shelter in the entire Memphis-DeSoto area. If things get worse, they have several other places in the area that could open as shelters if needed.

Brown Missionary Baptist Church said it is accepting donations, such as bottled water, money, or your time. Just go to the church to drop off your donation or learn how to volunteer.

How you can help Harvey victims

Make a $10 donation to Red Cross by texting the word HARVEY to 90999.

Learn about other donation and volunteer opportunities by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or by clicking here.

Donate to the Salvation Army at HelpSalvationArmy.org or call 1-800-725-2769.

Houston's mayor set up a relief fund with the Greater Houston Community Foundation. Click here to donate to that fund.

Blood donations are also encouraged at a time like this. Lifeblood said all blood types are needed. Click here or call 901-290-9743 to schedule a blood donation appointment.

