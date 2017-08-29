Mid-South residents help Red Cross as they send aid to Harvey victims

People all across the Mid-South are assisting the Red Cross as they aid victims of Hurricane Harvey.

More than 100 people went to the Red Cross to train for disaster relief, hoping to help Harvey victims or even folks right here in the Mid-South if we get severe flooding this weekend

"It'll be a good thing to give back to the community," Richard Sokol, Red Cross volunteer, said. "I'm retired and I have a little free time."

All across the Mid-South, so many generous people are doing all they can to help.

"I'm always in awe at the amazing generosity of our community during times such as these," Laura Vaughn of the Red Cross said.

In addition to offering the training class, the Red Cross is collecting donation at all Mid-South Krogers until Sept. 16.

"So far we've already collected about $1,000 and of course we'd like to have more," Teresa Dickerson of Kroger said. "Every penny counts."

At Houston High School, students are competing this Friday to see which class can raise the most money to help the flood victims.

They're calling it Houston 4 Houston, and if you're near Southaven, drop off non-perishable items to a trailer bound for Houston at 1630 Goodman Road E. It's being led by District 2 Constable Josh Wilson.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.