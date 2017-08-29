Man robs Midtown gas station, gets away with cash drawer

A Midtown gas station was robbed after the suspect forced himself behind the counter and took the cash box from the register, according to Memphis Police Department.

The robbery happened on Aug. 13 just after 2 a.m. at the Exxon located at the corner of Poplar Avenue and North McLean Boulevard.

Police said the suspect entered through the front of the Exxon and began making threats to the clerk.

The suspected got away with the cash box from the register with an undetermined amount of money.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-9-inch tall black male with dark complexion and dreadlocks pulled back into a ponytail. He was wearing a white tank top and gray pants.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

