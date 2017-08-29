Building catches fire at Christian Brothers University

Memphis Fire Department is working the scene of a fire at Christian Brother University.More >>
Memphis Fire Department is working the scene of a fire at Christian Brother University.More >>
Evacuees escaping the dangers of Harvey are coming to the Mid-South, and they'll be able to stay at Brown Missionary Baptist Church.More >>
Evacuees escaping the dangers of Harvey are coming to the Mid-South, and they'll be able to stay at Brown Missionary Baptist Church.More >>
A Memphis native found herself and her family in need of rescuing after Hurricane Harvey pounded Houston and southeast Texas.More >>
A Memphis native found herself and her family in need of rescuing after Hurricane Harvey pounded Houston and southeast Texas.More >>
Most first-time college students are preoccupied with scheduling classes, moving into their dorm, and figuring out the delicate balance between fun and studying.More >>
Most first-time college students are preoccupied with scheduling classes, moving into their dorm, and figuring out the delicate balance between fun and studying.More >>
A new and bizarre viral video stunt where teenagers pretend to steal items and run from stores is beginning to pop up in the Mid-South.More >>
A new and bizarre viral video stunt where teenagers pretend to steal items and run from stores is beginning to pop up in the Mid-South.More >>
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.More >>
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.More >>
Tropical Storm Harvey continues to produce heavy rains across east Texas and southwest Louisiana as it slowly moves closer to making landfall again along the Gulf Coast.More >>
Tropical Storm Harvey continues to produce heavy rains across east Texas and southwest Louisiana as it slowly moves closer to making landfall again along the Gulf Coast.More >>