Building catches fire at Christian Brothers University

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Fire Department was on the scene of a fire at Christian Brother University.

Fire department said there was smoke showing in the lobby of the Nolan Engineering building.

The fire was contained, and it is unclear at this point the extent of the damage.

