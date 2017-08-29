Man wanted for robbing three separate businesses on same day

Memphis Police Department is searching for a man wanted for three separate burglaries.

The burglaries took place on Monday between 4:55 a.m. and 6 a.m.

The first burglary happened at 4:55 a.m. at a Dollar General located on Raleigh Lagrange Road near Covington Pike.

Police said the suspect broke the front glass door and took property from the Dollar General.

The second burglary happened around 5:30 a.m. at a Cricket Wireless located on Covington Pike near Stage Road.

Police said the suspect broke the front glass of the store and took property.

The third burglary happened around 6 a.m. at a Sonic Drive-In located on Stage Road near Coleman Road.

Police said the suspect broke the front glass of the Sonic and stole property.

The suspect is described as a black male, 18-20 years old, with a small afro haircut.

During the first robbery he had not shirt on, but during the next two, he was wearing a dark polo t-shirt with the writing "Hustle" on the back with dark jeans and red shoes.

Anyone with information in these three incidents should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

