Memphis native rescued from Harvey floods

A Memphis native found herself and her family in need of rescuing after Hurricane Harvey pounded Houston and southeast Texas .

Becky Black, a Memphian, and her family were able to flag down some good Samaritans to rescue them from their northeast Houston home.

"(The water) was up to the porch, and it just kept coming," Black said. "We could hear boats in our neighborhood, we could hear helicopters in the neighborhood."

"I've seen floods before in Houston, but this was unlike anything," Black said.

Black is now safe with family outside of Houston, but wanted to send a message to all Memphians that Houston needs your help now.

"Even after the rain goes away, we've still got flooding that we have to wait for. These people that are in shelters still need supplies," Black said.

Black is asking for anyone with resources to please send them to Houston. Right now, officials are asking for baby supplies, bedding, towels, wheelchairs, walkers, and toiletries.

