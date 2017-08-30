Grizzlies introduce new free agent additions

The Grizzlies picked up three players during the summer free agency period. It was a guard heavy haul that brings a couple of familiar names back to FedExForum.

Mario Chalmers proved to be the best backup point guard the team ever had in his one season in Beale Street Blue a year ago. That season was cut short by a torn achilles tendon which kept him out of basketball last year.

"Chris (Wallace, GM) kept checking on me, so it was only right i give them first crack at a healthy me. I'll be back just as good or even more," Chalmers said.

Tyreke Evans is the former Memphis Tigers star who went on to become NBA Rookie of the Year in Sacramento in 2010. Several knee surgeries limited him to 60 games over the last two seasons, but is a solid NBA veteran with a 16 career points per game average.

"This is a great place, from Coach Cal to coming back with other teams at FedExForum," Evans said.

Ben McLemore is a former NBA Lottery pick who's career was stuck in neutral in after going through three head coaches in 4 years with the Kings.

Now he's rehabbing a Broken Foot playing pickup this summer, the first injury he's ever had as a player.

"The Memphis Training staff is getting me back Ill be back better than ever," McLemore said.

The Grizzlies have just about a month until their first preseason game against the Orlando Magic on October 2 at FedExForum.

