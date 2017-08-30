Redbirds' Stubby Clapp named PCL Manager of the Year

Redbirds Manager Stubby Clapp is the Pacific Coast League Manager of the Year.

A former Memphis player, Clapp is the first Redbirds skipper to earn the honor in the franchise's 20th PCL season.

The Birds have the best record in all of Minor League Baseball, 39 games over .500 at 87-48, and is the American Southern Division Champions by a wide margin.

All this while having 18 players get the callup to the big league parent St. Louis Cardinals, including 11 on the current roster.

Clapp played for the Redbirds first PCL Championship team in 2000.

