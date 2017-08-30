Tennessee Task Force run making hundreds of rescues, Harvey headed to Mid-South soon, Fizdale outspoken on statues

Good Wednesday morning!
Here are some of the stories we're following this morning:
Tennessee Task Force One is in Texas right now helping out with rescue efforts in the Houston area. The team is making a huge difference making more than 300 rescues of people stranded due to floodwaters. We'll update you on the team's experiences this morning in a live report.
A number of Scams are popping up in the wake of Harvey.Thousands of people have been sharing a 1-800 number they say is an emergency number for the National Guard.
It's not -- it connects you to an insurance company. We talk about ways to protect yourself so you don't get scammed this morning.
Williams-Sonoma has announced they are hiring 2,000 seasonal workers for its Mid-South plant. They're having a job fair next month at its facility in Olive Branch, Mississippi.Before that job hiring another hiring event at the Cook Convention Center Downtown tomorrow. We will share details this morning on #WMC5.
Germantown Police are asking the public for help in a case of car vandalism. We'll show you pictures to help identify the people they say are responsible.
The Memphis Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale has been very outspoken against the presence of Confederate Statues in Memphis Public Parks.We'll share with you what he said on #wmc5.
Weather:
First Alert Weather Day, rainfall starts today, Harvey moving north...the core of the storm is expected to arrive tomorrow..Details this morning on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away all morning long.
Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com :
Maid finds 2 people dead at Memphis hotel
Girl strangled, thrown from bridge survives
Police investigate video of officer shoving woman
Fire ants float in flood waters in Madison County
Memphis native rescued in Texas
Join us on this Wednesday morning! We are live with the whole crew this morning with all of your news weather traffic on WMC Action News 5.
Andrew Douglas
Anchor
Memphis Fire Department is working the scene of a fire at Christian Brother University.More >>
Memphis Fire Department is working the scene of a fire at Christian Brother University.More >>
Evacuees escaping the dangers of Harvey are coming to the Mid-South, and they'll be able to stay at Brown Missionary Baptist Church.More >>
Evacuees escaping the dangers of Harvey are coming to the Mid-South, and they'll be able to stay at Brown Missionary Baptist Church.More >>
A Memphis native found herself and her family in need of rescuing after Hurricane Harvey pounded Houston and southeast Texas.More >>
A Memphis native found herself and her family in need of rescuing after Hurricane Harvey pounded Houston and southeast Texas.More >>
Most first-time college students are preoccupied with scheduling classes, moving into their dorm, and figuring out the delicate balance between fun and studying.More >>
Most first-time college students are preoccupied with scheduling classes, moving into their dorm, and figuring out the delicate balance between fun and studying.More >>
A new and bizarre viral video stunt where teenagers pretend to steal items and run from stores is beginning to pop up in the Mid-South.More >>
A new and bizarre viral video stunt where teenagers pretend to steal items and run from stores is beginning to pop up in the Mid-South.More >>
Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall just west of Cameron, Louisiana, early Wednesday morning, the National Hurricane Center reported.More >>
Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall just west of Cameron, Louisiana, early Wednesday morning, the National Hurricane Center reported.More >>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.More >>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.More >>