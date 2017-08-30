Tennessee Task Force run making hundreds of rescues, Harvey headed to Mid-South soon, Fizdale outspoken on statues

Good Wednesday morning!

Here are some of the stories we're following this morning:

Tennessee Task Force One is in Texas right now helping out with rescue efforts in the Houston area. The team is making a huge difference making more than 300 rescues of people stranded due to floodwaters. We'll update you on the team's experiences this morning in a live report.

A number of Scams are popping up in the wake of Harvey.Thousands of people have been sharing a 1-800 number they say is an emergency number for the National Guard.

It's not -- it connects you to an insurance company. We talk about ways to protect yourself so you don't get scammed this morning.

Williams-Sonoma has announced they are hiring 2,000 seasonal workers for its Mid-South plant. They're having a job fair next month at its facility in Olive Branch, Mississippi.Before that job hiring another hiring event at the Cook Convention Center Downtown tomorrow. We will share details this morning on #WMC5.

Germantown Police are asking the public for help in a case of car vandalism. We'll show you pictures to help identify the people they say are responsible.

The Memphis Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale has been very outspoken against the presence of Confederate Statues in Memphis Public Parks.We'll share with you what he said on #wmc5.

Weather:

First Alert Weather Day, rainfall starts today, Harvey moving north...the core of the storm is expected to arrive tomorrow..Details this morning on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away all morning long.

Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com :

Maid finds 2 people dead at Memphis hotel

Girl strangled, thrown from bridge survives

Police investigate video of officer shoving woman

Fire ants float in flood waters in Madison County

Memphis native rescued in Texas



Join us on this Wednesday morning! We are live with the whole crew this morning with all of your news weather traffic on WMC Action News 5.

Andrew Douglas

Anchor