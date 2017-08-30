901 Day rescheduled for Sept. 8

Harvey has not yet made it to the Mid-South, but it already has people changing plans.

901 Day, celebrated each year on September 1 to celebrate all things Memphis, is being rescheduled.

Choose 901 is scheduling a makeup part for September 8.

The celebration will be held at Railgarten on Central Avenue in Midtown.

They will have specials, a vendor market, and music lineup throughout the day.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.