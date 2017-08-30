Man hit, killed by car

Tropical Storm Harvey will finally exit the Gulf Coast but now it makes a path that will take it through the Mid-South.More >>
Redbirds Manager Stubby Clapp is the Pacific Coast League Manager of the Year.More >>
Memphis Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale has been an outspoken source against Confederate monuments.More >>
Williams-Sonoma is looking to hire 2,000 workers for seasonal jobs at its local distribution centers in Memphis and Olive Branch.More >>
A man is dead after he was hit by a car Tuesday night.More >>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.More >>
Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall just west of Cameron, Louisiana, early Wednesday morning, the National Hurricane Center reported.More >>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.More >>
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has ruled the death of a 15-month-old old Warrensville Heights girl a homicide.More >>
