Williams-Sonoma looking to hire 2K seasonal workers

Williams-Sonoma is looking to hire 2,000 workers for seasonal jobs at its local distribution centers in Memphis and Olive Branch.

The positions include managers, merchandise processors, supervisors, and forklift operators. The jobs run from September to December.

Hiring events will include on-the-spot interviews and drug testing.

The events will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 9 and Saturday, October 7 at 7755 Polk Lane in Olive Branch.

Applicants must be 17 or older.

To apply online, click here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.