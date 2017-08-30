Grizz coach speaks out against Confederate monuments

Memphis Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale has been an outspoken source against Confederate monuments.

Tuesday, the Grizzlies introduced their newest players at FedExForum, and Fizdale took the time to speak out against the monuments again.

"I won't let up on it until we get our city where it should be," Fizdale said, "I know a lot of people I'll probably receive that disagree with me. I just felt in my heart what's right for our city is to get rid of, out of public view, things that remind a big chunk of our population in our city of horrible things."

Fizdale said he will continue to speak up until the statues are removed.

