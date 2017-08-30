Former Central High basketball star featured in GQ Japan magazine

Central High School graduate Tyler Stone is featured in the latest edition of GQ Japan magazine.

Stone currently plays professional basketball for the Iraeli Premier League.

He played college basketball at the University of Missouri and Southeast Missouri State University.

Stone previously played with the NBA Summer League for the Indiana Pacers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

The apple doesn't fall too far from the tree: Stone's father James Bradley played basketball at the University of Memphis and was drafted to the NBA in 1979 by the Atlanta Hawks.

His mother Sharon Stone shared how proud she is of her son's success with WMC Action News 5's Jerica Phillips.

"He has accomplished a lot in his short life," Sharon Stone said. "He's just 25 years old and I think he is a role model for a lot of kids in our community."

On being featured in GQ Japan, Stone wrote on his Facebook page:

