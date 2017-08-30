Persons of interest sought in night club purse robbery - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Persons of interest sought in night club purse robbery

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department is looking for two men who held a woman at gunpoint and stealing her purse.

The robbery happened at Blues Night Club on Airways Boulevard on August 27.

Police identified two persons of interest in the crime. If you know where they may be, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

