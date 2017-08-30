Mississippi State to honor hurricane victims with helmet sticker - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Mississippi State to honor hurricane victims with helmet sticker

(Source: Mississippi State Football/Facebook) (Source: Mississippi State Football/Facebook)
STARKVILLE, MS (WMC) -

Mississippi State will wear special helmet decals in honor of the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

The football team will wear them Saturday against Charleston Southern.

Kickoff for that game is 3 p.m.

