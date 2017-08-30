Memphis' own Yo Gotti continues raking in the honors

Mario Mims, also known as Yo Gotti, is celebrating a big honor for a young man who grew up on the streets of North Memphis at the Ridgecrest apartment complex.

The rapper is now having one of the best years of his more than 20-year career.

He is basking in having the top record on Urban Radio: Rake It Up featuring Nicki Minaj. He also received the key to the City of Memphis during his 5th annual Birthday Bash, and he has his own day: June 29th is officially Yo Gotti Day.

According to Billboard, the Memphis rapper is "among the many hardcore rappers who came out of hip-hop's Dirty South school in the late '90s."

This was Yo Gotti's first time in the Top 10 on Billboard Hot 100.

