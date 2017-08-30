Memphis in May 2017 generated $111M in economic impact

Memphis in May International Festival generated over $111 million in economic impact in 2017.

The festival said the year was a record-setting boost the Memphis economy.

The $111.9 million was a 22 percent increase over last year's $88 million.

Festival officials said the month-long event drew in 94,000 visitors from more than 50 miles outside the Memphis area, which helped the city of Memphis to bring in $3 million in tax revenue in May.

In addition, the festival supported 1,079 local jobs, visitors spent $51.6 million, and the Beale Street Music Festival itself drew in 55,917 guests from outside Memphis.

Next year's Memphis in May kicks off with Beale Street Music Festival from May 4-6.

